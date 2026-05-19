Gambit Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Gambit Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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