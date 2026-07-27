Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,819 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 220,268 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 925,704 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,311,013 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 205,970 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,029 shares of company stock worth $464,980. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Key Huntington Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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