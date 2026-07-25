Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,156 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Braves comprises 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.45% of Atlanta Braves worth $102,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1,873.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BATRA

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $55.04 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

The Atlanta Braves NASDAQ: BATRA are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball's National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB's oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on‐field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

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