Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU - Free Report) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,738 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 580,887 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.64% of Manchester United worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Manchester United Price Performance

MANU opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Manchester United Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.The company had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANU. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Manchester United from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Key Manchester United News

Here are the key news stories impacting Manchester United this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manchester United’s share price moved above its 200-day moving average, a bullish technical signal that may be drawing traders into the stock. Manchester United NYSE: MANU Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Manchester United’s share price moved above its 200-day moving average, a bullish technical signal that may be drawing traders into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports say Manchester United is advancing talks for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, including personal-terms agreement claims and “pole position” in the race. This could be viewed as a potential squad-strengthening move, but it remains unconfirmed and transfer rumors often have limited immediate financial impact.

Multiple reports say Manchester United is advancing talks for AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, including personal-terms agreement claims and “pole position” in the race. This could be viewed as a potential squad-strengthening move, but it remains unconfirmed and transfer rumors often have limited immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles suggest Manchester United is still exploring other midfield options and competing with other clubs for talent, indicating an active transfer window rather than a finalized deal.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company's core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: MANU, Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company's revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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