Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.99 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1,363.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,947,000 after buying an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after buying an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8,359.6% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 513,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $294,314,000 after acquiring an additional 507,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1%

CAT opened at $889.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $928.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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