Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Integer were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 210.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 861.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ITGR opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

See Also

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