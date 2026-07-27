Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 14,212 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,578 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 298.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 29.3% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 43,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

APH stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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