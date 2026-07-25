Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,472,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 285,007 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.60% of CNH Industrial worth $82,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE CNH opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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