Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,231 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,557 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $52,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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