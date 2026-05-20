Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 14,768 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,713 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 186.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here