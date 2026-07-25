Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 66,631 Shares of Crane $CR

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,391 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 66,631 shares during the period. Crane makes up 1.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.73% of Crane worth $170,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crane by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,060 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Crane by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.00.

View Our Latest Report on CR

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $226.22 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $159.58 and a one year high of $226.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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