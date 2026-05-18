Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 85,263 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 85,263 shares during the quarter. Flowserve accounts for about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.99% of Flowserve worth $87,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLS. BOKF NA bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy purchased 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.0%

FLS stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm's revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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