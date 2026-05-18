Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 150,964 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,006 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,766,787,000 after buying an additional 899,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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