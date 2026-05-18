Free Trial
→ The AI trade Wall Street is getting dead wrong (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Gaming and Leisure Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dana Investment Advisors cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 73,079 shares worth about $3.27 million.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.76 expected and revenue of $419.99 million, up 6.3% year over year.
  • GLPI continues to offer a high dividend yield, recently paying $0.78 per share quarterly for an annualized payout of $3.12 and a yield of about 6.7%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,079 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 150,964 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 175.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,364,746 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,006 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,766,787,000 after buying an additional 899,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,390,845.70. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
tc pixel
The smartest SpaceX play before Memorial Day
The smartest SpaceX play before Memorial Day
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines