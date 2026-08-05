GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 6,508 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $11,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock worth $705,736,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $255.26 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $169.65 and a 12 month high of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA authorization opens a new growth avenue: The FDA authorized J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors view the platform as a potentially meaningful long-term growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Johnson & Johnson Gets FDA Nod for OTTAVA

The FDA authorized J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgical system, marking the company’s entry into surgical robotics. Investors view the platform as a potentially meaningful long-term growth driver and a way to diversify beyond pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Strong oncology performance supports earnings growth: Darzalex, Erleada and newer cancer treatments drove solid second-quarter oncology growth, reinforcing expectations that Innovative Medicine can offset pressure from products facing patent expirations. J&J recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75. J&J’s Strong Q2 Oncology Performance Fuels Future Growth Hopes

Darzalex, Erleada and newer cancer treatments drove solid second-quarter oncology growth, reinforcing expectations that Innovative Medicine can offset pressure from products facing patent expirations. J&J recently exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst valuation: Wells Fargo raised its JNJ price target from $272 to $282 and maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting further upside based on the company’s earnings outlook and growth initiatives. Wells Fargo price-target report

Wells Fargo raised its JNJ price target from $272 to $282 and maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting further upside based on the company’s earnings outlook and growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced: Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than 21 years with J&J. Tom Cavanaugh will succeed her as executive vice president and worldwide chairman in September. Taubert oversaw the division’s expansion to more than $60 billion in annual revenue, while the transition creates some execution uncertainty. Johnson & Johnson leadership change

Innovative Medicine chairman Jennifer Taubert will retire after more than 21 years with J&J. Tom Cavanaugh will succeed her as executive vice president and worldwide chairman in September. Taubert oversaw the division’s expansion to more than $60 billion in annual revenue, while the transition creates some execution uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive concerns appear limited: An analyst covering Intuitive Surgical characterized OTTAVA as a potential growth catalyst rather than a major competitive threat, reducing concerns that J&J’s entry will immediately disrupt the established robotics market. Analyst commentary on OTTAVA

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $290.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $267.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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