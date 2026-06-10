Garde Capital Inc. Buys 61,313 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,181 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Garde Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services.

Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on AMZN , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem.

Analysts remain upbeat on , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also announced new partnerships and product initiatives, including Amazon One Medical’s collaboration with Baptist Health in South Florida and AI-powered warehouse robotics, both of which support its broader ecosystem and automation strategy.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $251.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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