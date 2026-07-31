Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,352 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 187,667 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Garrett Motion worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 22.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean Deason sold 110,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $3,512,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,754.37. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mark Albert Rodrigues sold 10,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $355,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 83,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,079.96. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NASDAQ GTX opened at $31.01 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Garrett Motion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Garrett Motion

Key Garrett Motion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Garrett reported earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the $0.46 analyst consensus and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Adjusted EBIT was $152 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $122 million. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Increases 2026 Outlook

Garrett reported earnings of $0.53 per share, exceeding the $0.46 analyst consensus and rising from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.9% year over year to $976 million. Adjusted EBIT was $152 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached $122 million. Positive Sentiment: Improved 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year guidance and forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly consistent with the approximately $3.8 billion consensus estimate. The company cited demand gains in passenger vehicles and strength in commercial vehicles and industrial markets. Garrett Motion Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Management increased its full-year guidance and forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion, broadly consistent with the approximately $3.8 billion consensus estimate. The company cited demand gains in passenger vehicles and strength in commercial vehicles and industrial markets. Positive Sentiment: New business wins support future growth: Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China, and India, awards for its MEG technology used in data-center generators, and production awards for industrial air-compression technology. It also began developing a commercial-vehicle electric powertrain with a Japanese truck maker. Garrett Motion Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Increases 2026 Outlook

Garrett secured turbocharger programs in North America, China, and India, awards for its MEG technology used in data-center generators, and production awards for industrial air-compression technology. It also began developing a commercial-vehicle electric powertrain with a Japanese truck maker. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded GTX from “hold” to “buy” and raised its price target from $33 to $36. BWS Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $42 target, reinforcing expectations for additional upside. Deutsche Bank Upgrades Garrett Motion to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded GTX from “hold” to “buy” and raised its price target from $33 to $36. BWS Financial reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $42 target, reinforcing expectations for additional upside. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: Garrett declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record September 1. The payout provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of approximately 1%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

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