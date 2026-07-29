Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $951,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,622.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,829.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,581.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $655.96 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $57,147,119 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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