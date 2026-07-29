Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 6.2%

UPS opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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