Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $27,394,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 72,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Clear Str upgraded shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.57.

View Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $184.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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