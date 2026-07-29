Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 19,054 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 284.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.08 and a 200 day moving average of $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $359.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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