Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,341 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 191.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,916,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 792,037 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 23,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,945 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 767,615 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $150,466,000 after buying an additional 660,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,566,508,000 after acquiring an additional 553,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $239.54 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $224.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $248.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

More Waste Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: WM reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 per share , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Waste Management Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

WM reported adjusted earnings of , above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.98-$1.99 and up from $1.92 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to $6.684 billion , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. WM Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Revenue increased 4.0% year over year to , while adjusted operating income rose to $1.290 billion and adjusted operating EBITDA increased to approximately $2.067 billion. These figures indicate continued operating growth and earnings leverage. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated.

The earnings beat was achieved despite revenue coming in modestly below consensus, suggesting margins and cost control helped support profitability. WM’s reported 31.90% return on equity also underscores its strong earnings generation, though leverage remains elevated. Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus price target is $256.74 , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Waste Management Receives Consensus Target Price

Brokerages’ consensus price target is , above the stock’s recent trading level, providing a favorable analyst valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of $26.3 billion-$26.5 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat.

WM’s updated 2026 revenue outlook of has a midpoint slightly below the $26.5 billion consensus estimate. The absence of a clearly higher outlook could temper enthusiasm following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: At a price-to-earnings ratio near 35, WM already carries a premium valuation. Investors will likely require sustained earnings growth and margin improvement to justify further gains.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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