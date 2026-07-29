Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 6,753 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 337.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $3,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 938,524 shares in the company, valued at $161,998,627.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 1,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $254,080.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,117.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.0%

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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