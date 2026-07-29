Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 266.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 5.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $262.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.19 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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