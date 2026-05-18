GATX Corporation $GATX Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,850 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. GATX makes up 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.56% of GATX worth $154,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,219,746 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $187,304,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,137,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $198,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,877 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GATX by 270,265.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 640,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,674,000 after purchasing an additional 640,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GATX by 681.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,333 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $100,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total transaction of $509,372.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,511,433. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $396,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,159.89. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $172.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $205.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.76 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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