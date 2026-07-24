GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 24,707 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,193 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 0.6% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $198,285,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ANET opened at $176.53 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for the AI networking leader.

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 and maintained a Buy rating, signaling confidence in continued upside for the AI networking leader. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Arista as a beneficiary of expanding AI adoption, which supports the investment case for its data-center and enterprise networking products.

Multiple recent articles highlight Arista as a beneficiary of expanding AI adoption, which supports the investment case for its data-center and enterprise networking products. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also pointed to Arista’s new AI-driven VeloCloud security solution and AI zero-trust branch platform, both of which could help expand enterprise demand and deepen its product mix. Article Title

Coverage also pointed to Arista’s new AI-driven VeloCloud security solution and AI zero-trust branch platform, both of which could help expand enterprise demand and deepen its product mix. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says Arista is still benefiting from strong 2026 momentum and may have more room to run after a strong first half of the year. Article Title

Some commentary says Arista is still benefiting from strong 2026 momentum and may have more room to run after a strong first half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-focused piece argued the stock looks fairly priced by discounted cash flow but expensive on traditional multiples, creating a mixed picture for investors. Article Title

One valuation-focused piece argued the stock looks fairly priced by discounted cash flow but expensive on traditional multiples, creating a mixed picture for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items were largely commentary or ranking pieces that reinforce Arista’s growth reputation but do not introduce a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at $961,020,866.26. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock worth $376,175,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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