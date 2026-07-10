GE Aerospace $GE Position Reduced by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.33.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE opened at $358.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.94. The firm has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $246.75 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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