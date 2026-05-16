GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company's stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE GE opened at $281.91 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $227.59 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $297.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.92.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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