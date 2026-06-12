GE Aerospace $GE Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,926,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 0.5% of Nuveen LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.57% of GE Aerospace worth $1,825,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average of $307.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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