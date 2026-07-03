GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,947 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $49,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16,539.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,957 shares of the company's stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,922,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 284,344 shares of the company's stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 93,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

GEHC stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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