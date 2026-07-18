GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Boosted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises about 3.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in GE Vernova were worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,037.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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