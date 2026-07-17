GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,493 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance.

Morgan Stanley named GE Vernova a top pick heading into earnings, saying it could outperform as second-quarter results get underway thanks to expectations for strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Why Wall Street Thinks GE Vernova (GEV) Is Built for the Next Energy Cycle

Bernstein initiated coverage with an rating and a , arguing GE Vernova is well positioned to benefit from global electrification, grid demand, and the AI power buildout. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story.

Multiple articles highlighted strong AI data center-driven power demand, robust Power and Electrification growth, and a large backlog, all of which support the company’s long-term earnings story. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Investors Heavily Search GE Vernova Inc. (GEV): Here is What You Need to Know

GE Vernova is drawing heavy investor attention ahead of its July 22 earnings release, with articles noting that expectations are high and the stock is being actively searched and discussed. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared.

Some analysts remain mixed, with one article noting conflicting sentiment across industrial goods names, suggesting the bullish thesis is not universally shared. Negative Sentiment: Articles also pointed to ongoing pressure in GE Vernova’s Wind segment and heavy spending plans, including $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which may weigh on near-term margins and earnings visibility.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,035.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,037.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $530.16 and a twelve month high of $1,195.94. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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