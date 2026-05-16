GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.91% of GE Vernova worth $1,603,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the company's stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company's stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title

GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title

Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title

GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title

Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title

The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $714.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $957.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $774.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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