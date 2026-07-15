GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,674 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of GE Vernova worth $340,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.4%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,038.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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