GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 18.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,551 shares of the company's stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.5% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the company's stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2%

GEV stock opened at $1,053.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $283.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,037.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $905.20. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here