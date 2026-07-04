GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $506.02 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,042.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $879.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

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More GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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