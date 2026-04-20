GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1,981.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.3% of Family Capital Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,001.86 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.21 and a 1 year high of $1,009.49. The firm has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.06.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Zacks Research upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $785.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Benzinga: JPMorgan raise

JPMorgan raised its price target to $1,150 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying about a mid‑teens upside from recent levels — a prominent analyst upgrade that can drive buying interest. Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. CEO AI comment

CEO Scott Strazik highlighted AI infrastructure as a "massive opportunity" for job growth and demand for power and cooling buildouts — a bullish thematic catalyst if GEV captures AI‑data‑center electrification work. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results.

Recent quarterly results showed a large EPS beat and revenue growth, supporting valuation and analyst confidence heading into Q1 results (analysts still expect meaningful EPS this year). No direct link — based on the company's latest reported results. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Zacks: analyst projections

Pre‑earnings coverage digs into analyst metric forecasts and what could move Q1 results beyond headline revenue/EPS — useful for investors preparing for the coming report. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Zacks: trending stock

Market commentary and trending‑stock writeups note GEV's strong multi‑period share run and elevated investor attention; these stories can amplify flows but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Reuters: judge rules

Legal dispute with Vineyard Wind: a Massachusetts judge has blocked GEV from abandoning work on the Vineyard Wind project despite a developer refusal to pay over $300M that GE says is owed. The ruling forces continued work but leaves cash‑collection, project margin and legal risk unresolved — a material operational and credit risk for the offshore wind exposure. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing court filings (GE has responded in court) mean the situation could evolve, creating headline risk around potential charges, project delays or additional provisions. Recharge News: legal response

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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