GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,013.23 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,034.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $922.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,195.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,133.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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