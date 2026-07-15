GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $67,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $530.16 and a 1-year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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