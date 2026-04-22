GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,316 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $113,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1%

GEV stock opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $878.06 and a 200-day moving average of $721.56. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.60 and a 12-month high of $1,016.00. The company has a market cap of $266.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $785.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Press Release

Quarterly blowout — GEV reported $17.44 EPS vs. a ~$1.95 consensus and revenue of $9.34B vs. ~$9.19B, a huge surprise that drove the move higher. Management slides and the press release provide detail on segment performance and margins. Positive Sentiment: Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. GE Vernova lifts annual revenue forecast on data center demand

Raised annual revenue outlook — GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue forecast, citing accelerating order growth driven by strong data‑center demand for power and electrification equipment, which supports near-term top-line visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. BMO Keeps Buy Rating

Analyst backing — BMO Capital reaffirmed a Buy on GEV ahead of the print, which can help sustain investor confidence after the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Analyst Forecast Changes

Pre-earnings analyst expectations — Wall Street previews and consensus estimates (many had expected ~ $2 EPS pre-report) framed expectations; the actual results materially exceeded those previews, so prior commentary is now less relevant for near-term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron's, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Wall Street Insights

Broader coverage and thematic pieces — Multiple previews (Zacks, Barron's, Yahoo) highlighted metrics to watch and the energy-transition narrative; useful for context but less likely to move the stock now that results and guidance are out. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and elevated expectations — GEV trades at a high P/E (~55.7) and near its 52‑week high, so the stock could be vulnerable to profit‑taking or to any guidance that falls short of the newly raised expectations.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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