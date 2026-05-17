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GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
GE Vernova logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its GE Vernova stake by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 5,303 shares valued at about $3.47 million.
  • GE Vernova shares were down 3.8% in recent trading, even after a strong run that left the stock near $1,048.74 and close to its 52-week high of $1,181.95.
  • The company posted blowout quarterly earnings, reporting $17.44 EPS and $9.34 billion in revenue, both above expectations, while analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and average price target of $1,090.76.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Vernova.

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE GEV opened at $1,048.74 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $421.64 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $957.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.61. The firm has a market cap of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s recent “blowout” earnings continue to support bullish sentiment, with investors viewing the results as evidence that the company is benefiting from strong demand, improved execution, and a growing backlog. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,300 and kept a Buy rating after the company’s strong quarter, reinforcing the view that the stock can still re-rate higher if growth stays strong. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova and Blue Energy announced a major U.S. nuclear-and-gas power plant collaboration, highlighting the company’s role in solving rising electricity demand from AI data centers and new industrial loads. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to strong orders, global project wins, and a faster path toward a $200 billion backlog target, all of which support the bull case for GE Vernova’s power and electrification businesses. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The broader market backdrop was relatively calm, with indexes holding near highs, so GEV’s move appears more tied to company-specific catalysts than to a sector-wide risk-off shift. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that GE Vernova’s premium valuation and potential tariff-related costs could limit upside, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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