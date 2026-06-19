GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of GE Vernova worth $1,514,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after buying an additional 1,553,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after buying an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,019.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.99.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to “strong-buy” , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. GE Vernova signs deal to rebuild Venezuelan power grid

GE Vernova signed a deal to help , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. Positive Sentiment: The company’s newly released 2025 Sustainability Report emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. GE Vernova’s New Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Adding New Power to the Grid, Enabling People to Thrive, Reducing Carbon Intensity, and Advancing Breakthrough Energy Technologies

The company’s newly released emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key AI power-infrastructure play , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated.

Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova’s supplier Arcosa broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. GE Vernova Supplier Breaks Out As Data Centers Lift Construction Sector

GE Vernova’s supplier broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged recent insider selling at GE Vernova as a cautionary sign, which may temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish trend.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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