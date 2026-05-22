GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,997 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,045.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $974.20 and its 200-day moving average is $788.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.45 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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