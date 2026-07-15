GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Raised by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.7% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,599 shares of the company's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted GE Vernova’s strong positioning ahead of earnings, saying the company may be underestimated based on its order book and market share versus rivals. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Article Title

GE Vernova’s aggressive $11 billion investment plan, including upgrades to Italian R&D and manufacturing sites, was framed as a catalyst for grid reliability, growth, and improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Article Title

Technical coverage noted that GEV crossed above its 20-day moving average, a short-term bullish signal that can attract momentum-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Article Title

Several pieces argued GEV remains a stronger alternative-energy play than peers, citing its stock performance, valuation, dividend, and favorable 2026 outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Article Title

Fubon Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating, which is not a strong positive but suggests the stock is viewed as fairly valued after its strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Article Title

Market commentary also noted GE Vernova’s inclusion in Ray Dalio-related stock-picking chatter, but this is more of a sentiment/interest driver than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent report said GEV fell more than the broader market in the prior session, reminding investors that the name can still see volatility around expectations. Article Title

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,067.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.48. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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