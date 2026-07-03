GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $143,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $506.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,042.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $878.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here