GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,929 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of GeneDx worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in GeneDx by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 46,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares worth $1,295,646. Insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.90.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGS. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GeneDx

GeneDx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Securities class action announcement

Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. WGS shareholder alert

The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. Neutral Sentiment: The repeated notices from Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Kahn Swick & Foti, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman primarily encourage affected investors to contact counsel before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These announcements do not represent a new operating update or a final court determination. GeneDx class action deadline notice

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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