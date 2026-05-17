Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,271 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,983 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $225.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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