Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 22,276 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of W.P. Carey worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 73.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.83.

View Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE WPC opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.P. Carey news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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