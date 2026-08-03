Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,791 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Generac worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 32.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Generac beats earnings estimates on data center demand

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share, well above the $2.01 analyst consensus. Revenue reached approximately $1.17 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Generac’s AI Power Story Is Becoming Bigger Than the Weather

Demand from data centers is becoming a major growth driver. Generac’s data-center backlog has reached $1.6 billion, hyperscaler contracts are expanding, and commercial and industrial revenue grew 29%, helping offset softer residential demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Analyst price target updates

Analyst support remains favorable. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to $275. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Generac looks ripe for a turnaround

Zacks said GNRC is technically oversold after a four-week decline, potentially indicating that heavy selling has eased. Higher earnings estimates from Wall Street analysts could support a near-term turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Guggenheim issues a Hold rating

Guggenheim issued a Hold rating, underscoring that Wall Street remains divided on valuation and the pace at which data-center growth can offset weaker residential conditions. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord’s target reduction from $325 to $275 reflects continued concerns about valuation, cyclical residential demand and execution risk, even though the firm still views the shares as a Buy.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Generac from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on Generac in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Generac from $282.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $333.00 target price on Generac in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $197.00 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $250.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.80 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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