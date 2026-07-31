Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 1,204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $330,557,000 after acquiring an additional 806,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock worth $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock worth $202,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

More Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Generac Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Expansion

Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald price target report

Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation.

Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell slightly short of estimates, residential sales declined 2% amid soft housing, solar and storage conditions, and weak outage activity. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million tariff refund, raising questions about the sustainability of the quarter’s unusually strong margins. Generac misses Q2 sales expectations

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Generac from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $214.00 price objective on Generac in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Stock Down 1.5%

GNRC stock opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $252.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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