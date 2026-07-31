Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,894 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 40,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of Generac worth $45,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,267,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Generac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,774 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $489,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 75.0% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $333.00 target price on Generac in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Generac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $192.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Generac's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Generac Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Generac reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the roughly $2.01 consensus estimate and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue increased 10.3% year over year to $1.17 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Generac Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Expansion

Demand from commercial and industrial customers, particularly artificial-intelligence data centers, remains the key catalyst. Generac said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, while expanding capacity and hyperscaler supply agreements provide visibility into significant 2027 growth. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald price target report

Management reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation.

Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, while Canaccord Genuity lowered its price target from $325 to $275 but retained a Buy rating. The mixed recommendations suggest analysts remain positive on the long-term opportunity but cautious about execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell slightly short of estimates, residential sales declined 2% amid soft housing, solar and storage conditions, and weak outage activity. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million tariff refund, raising questions about the sustainability of the quarter’s unusually strong margins. Generac misses Q2 sales expectations

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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